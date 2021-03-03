Crimes reported for February 15, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43800 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Ruthron Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44800 block Lorimer Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Peaceful Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Second Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
BURGLARY: 40100 block West 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Second Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39900 block Golfers Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Antelope Valley Freeway and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Laramie Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.