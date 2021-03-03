AV Crime Map, March 3, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 15, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43800 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Ruthron Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue

BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44800 block Lorimer Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Peaceful Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Second Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

BURGLARY: 40100 block West 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Second Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39900 block Golfers Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Antelope Valley Freeway and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Laramie Street

