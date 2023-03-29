Crimes reported for March 13, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 5:22 am
Crimes reported for March 13, 2023
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 34600 block Desert Road
THEFT: 2500 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40700 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 45500 block 11th Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 16th Street West and Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 87th Street East and Mt. Emma Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 39300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway
RAPE: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 30500 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 38400 block Eighth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 12th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block Cocina Lane
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42300 block 62nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-8
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.