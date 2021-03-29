Crimes reported for March 13, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 25th Street West and Avenue F
ASSAULT: 43800 block Birchtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Landsford Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Third Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue S-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 38200 block Grant Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Old Nadeau Road and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 2100 block Millcreek Way
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38900 block Rambler Avenue
THEFT: 4800 block Essex Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Karling Place
