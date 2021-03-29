Crime map, March 29, 2021

Crimes reported for March 13, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 25th Street West and Avenue F

ASSAULT: 43800 block Birchtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Landsford Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Third Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue S-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 38200 block Grant Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Old Nadeau Road and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 2100 block Millcreek Way

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38900 block Rambler Avenue

THEFT: 4800 block Essex Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Karling Place

