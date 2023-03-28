Crimes reported for March 11-12, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 33600 block Cattle Creek Road
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 12700 block Johnson Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 46600 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: 8000 block West Avenue F
BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: Nugent Street and Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Avenue L-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sorrell Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block 31st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Cerisa Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Newtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 9200 block West Avenue F
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue J-1 and Calston Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
LLANO
BURGLARY: 16500 block East Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37900 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 4700 block Cocina Lane
ASSAULT: 5300 block Carlo Court
BURGLARY: 38600 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 6600 block Campbell Street
ROBBERY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6100 block East Avenue T
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block East Avenue S
