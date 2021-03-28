Crimes reported for March 12, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44500 block Andale Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 17300 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-2 and Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 34900 block 72nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block Buttercup Drive
BURGLARY: 38700 block 10th Street East
RAPE: 2200 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 5700 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Festival Court
