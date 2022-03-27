Crimes reported for March 11, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45900 block Foxtail Street
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Kettering
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43900 block Moccasin Place
THEFT: 800 block East Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Rogier Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 6000 block Lisbon Court
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Latente Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.