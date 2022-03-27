Crime map, March 27, 2022

Crimes reported for March 11, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45900 block Foxtail Street

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Kettering

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 43900 block Moccasin Place

THEFT: 800 block East Kettering Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Rogier Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 6000 block Lisbon Court

ASSAULT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Latente Drive

