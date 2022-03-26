Crime map, March 26, 2022

Crimes reported for March 10, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 41700 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lingard Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45500 block Leatherwood

BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 43500 block Grange Street

THEFT: 600 block Beverly Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-2

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 38000 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 3000 block Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 35800 block 80th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 67th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West

