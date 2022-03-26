Crimes reported for March 10, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41700 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45500 block Leatherwood
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Grange Street
THEFT: 600 block Beverly Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-2
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 38000 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3000 block Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 35800 block 80th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 67th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.