Crime map, March 26, 2021

Crimes reported for March 10, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

ROBBERY: 44800 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Alexo Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Jason Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3200 block Viana Drive

ASSAULT: 37400 block Larchwood Drive

ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 100 block Sierra Court

RAPE: 6900 block Tulette Lane

ROBBERY: 1400 block Windsor Place

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block Talento Way

THEFT: 37400 block Starcrest Street

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive

THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

