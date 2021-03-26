Crimes reported for March 10, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
ROBBERY: 44800 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Alexo Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Jason Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block Viana Drive
ASSAULT: 37400 block Larchwood Drive
ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 100 block Sierra Court
RAPE: 6900 block Tulette Lane
ROBBERY: 1400 block Windsor Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block Talento Way
THEFT: 37400 block Starcrest Street
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive
THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
