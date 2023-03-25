Crimes reported for March 9-10, 2023
Crimes reported for March 9-10, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41500 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Lumbar Street
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 3300 block Kega Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Bevington Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Pickford Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44700 block Tarragon Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Klamath Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8900 block East Avenue T-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36500 block Sunny Lane
ASSAULT: 37300 block Paintbrush Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 24th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38300 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 100 block Latente Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue R-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue R-11
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 35600 block 116th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue M-12
