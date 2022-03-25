Crime map, March 25, 2022

Crimes reported for March 9, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K-13

ASSAULT: 43900 block 12th Street West

ASSAULT: 45800 block Picadilly Street

ASSAULT: Avenue H and Challenger Way

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Tina Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 2300 block Plumeria Lane

ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6000 block West Avenue L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.