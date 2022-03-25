Crimes reported for March 9, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K-13
ASSAULT: 43900 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block Picadilly Street
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Challenger Way
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Tina Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 2300 block Plumeria Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6000 block West Avenue L
