Crimes reported for March 9, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 163rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 3100 block Larwood Drive
ROBBERY: 44900 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Ringstem Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Technology Drive
ASSAULT: 2600 block Lincoln Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Place East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue Q and Trade Center Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38600 block Yucca Tree Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Grand Cypress Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 35600 block 116th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.