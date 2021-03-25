Crime map, March 25, 2021

Crimes reported for March 9, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39300 block 163rd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 3100 block Larwood Drive

ROBBERY: 44900 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Ringstem Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Technology Drive

ASSAULT: 2600 block Lincoln Lane

ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Place East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue Q and Trade Center Drive

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38600 block Yucca Tree Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Grand Cypress Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 35600 block 116th Street East

