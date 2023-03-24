Crimes reported for March 8, 2023
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 32400 block Barber Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block Lakespring Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 43700 block Colony Drive
ASSAULT: 43900 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Calston Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 43200 block 45th Street West
BURGLARY: 43800 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block Hawk Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Duval Court
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
ROBBERY: 37000 block Vista Leon
ROBBERY: 39700 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Silk Tree Lane
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 60th Street West and Avenue L
