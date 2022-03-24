Crimes reported for March 8, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40700 block 166th Street East
ASSAULT: 41300 block 158th Street East
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44000 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 6200 block Jasper Court
ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43400 block 16th Street West
ROBBERY: 44300 block Sundell Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Dahlia Court
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37400 block Third Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-8
