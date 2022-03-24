Crime map, March 24, 2022

Crimes reported for March 8, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40700 block 166th Street East

ASSAULT: 41300 block 158th Street East

THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 44000 block Heaton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 6200 block Jasper Court

ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street

BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 43400 block 16th Street West

ROBBERY: 44300 block Sundell Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Dahlia Court

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37400 block Third Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-8

