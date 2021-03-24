Crimes reported for March 8, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block Springfield Place
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Avenue L
BURGLARY: 2300 block Westfield Drive
BURGLARY: 44500 block Date Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Sierra View Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 6300 block Oldfield Street
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Stanfill Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Festival Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.