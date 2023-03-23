Crimes reported for March 7, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for March 7, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 16900 block East Avenue O
BURGLARY: 39400 block 170th Street East
BURGLARY: 40100 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 1600 block Gardenia Court
BURGLARY: 45800 block 247th Street East
ROBBERY: 1100 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Avenue L-12
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.