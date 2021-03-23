AV Crime Map, March 23, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for March 7, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 44700 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 47th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block El Nido Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38800 block Dianron Road

HOMICIDE: 2300 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Pioneer Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Sandwood Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 6200 block East Avenue T

VEHICLE THEFT: 6400 block Atlas Way

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42600 block 52nd Street West

