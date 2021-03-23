Crimes reported for March 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 47th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block El Nido Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Dianron Road
HOMICIDE: 2300 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Pioneer Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Sandwood Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 6200 block East Avenue T
VEHICLE THEFT: 6400 block Atlas Way
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42600 block 52nd Street West
