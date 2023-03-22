Crimes reported for March 6, 2023
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 39800 block San Francisquito Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block Buena Vista Way
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue H-6
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 27th Street East and Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 6800 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Sabal Avenue
ASSAULT: 4100 block Saddleback Road
RAPE: 2500 block East Avenue R-2
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37400 block Golden Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Bogie Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
