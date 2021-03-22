Crimes reported for March 6, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 35000 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road
ASSAULT: Red Rover Mine Road and Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block Kolliope Avenue
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43300 block 33rd Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Oak Grove Street
BURGLARY: 42900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block Jade Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue J-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2100 block Bramble Lane
ASSAULT: 39000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37800 block Echo Mountain Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.