Crime map, March 22, 2021

Crimes reported for March 6, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 35000 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road

ASSAULT: Red Rover Mine Road and Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block Kolliope Avenue

ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43300 block 33rd Street East

ASSAULT: 44600 block Oak Grove Street

BURGLARY: 42900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block Jade Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue J-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2100 block Bramble Lane

ASSAULT: 39000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37800 block Echo Mountain Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Avenue S

