Crimes reported for March 4-5, 2023
AGUA DULCE
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 5:15 am
Crimes reported for March 4-5, 2023
AGUA DULCE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40200 block 176th Street East
BURGLARY: 16900 block East Avenue O
THEFT: 15800 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block Michelle Avenue
ASSAULT: 2000 block Lightcap Street
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue C
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1500 block Roywood Drive
BURGLARY: 20700 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 45400 block Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 45500 block 11th Street West
BURGLARY: 45500 block Sancroft Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 22nd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Lowtree Avenue
THEFT: 300 block East Kettering Street
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block St. Andrews Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue N-12
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Echo Mountain Street
ASSAULT: 37900 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Rose Street
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 500 block West Carson Mesa Road
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 5100 block Vista Drive
RAPE: 20th Street East and Avenue S
ROBBERY: 38500 block Ladelle Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 52nd Street West and Avenue L-4
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.