Crimes reported for March 5, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 17500 block Sunset Trail
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-10
ASSAULT: 43300 block Stancliff Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43500 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Hazel Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Park Drive
THEFT: 1600 block Windermere Court
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Edgemont Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.