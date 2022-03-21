Crime map, March 21, 2022

Crimes reported for March 5, 2022

LAKE HUGHES

ASSAULT: 17500 block Sunset Trail

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-10

ASSAULT: 43300 block Stancliff Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43500 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Hazel Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Park Drive

THEFT: 1600 block Windermere Court

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street and Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Edgemont Drive

