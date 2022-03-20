Crimes reported for March 4, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Kettering Street and Louge Court
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block Glenraven Road
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block Limewood Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Verde Drive
BURGLARY: 38500 block 10th Place East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.