LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44800 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: Kettering Street and Louge Court

BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44200 block Glenraven Road

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block Limewood Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Verde Drive

BURGLARY: 38500 block 10th Place East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

