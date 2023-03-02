Crimes reported for Feb. 14, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 43900 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Donatello Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block Asusena Drive
ASSAULT: 36500 block Quail Street
ASSAULT: 37900 block Moondance Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block Frontier Avenue
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ASSAULT: 4700 block Diamond Street
BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
