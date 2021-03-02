Crimes reported for February 14, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block Forry Street
ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7300 block Ridgeview Drive
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2700 block West Oldfield Street
THEFT: 3000 block West Lingard Street
THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-14
THEFT: 700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Larwood Drive
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10700 block Hampel Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36900 block Justin Court
ASSAULT: 3700 block Adobe Drive
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Yucca Tree Street
ASSAULT: 4300 block Bethpage Drive
ASSAULT: 5300 block Russ Place
THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue Q-13
THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block East Avenue Q-10
