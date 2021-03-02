AV Crime Map, March 2, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 14, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 2300 block Forry Street

ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7300 block Ridgeview Drive

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 2700 block West Oldfield Street

THEFT: 3000 block West Lingard Street

THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-14

THEFT: 700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Larwood Drive

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10700 block Hampel Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36900 block Justin Court

ASSAULT: 3700 block Adobe Drive

ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Yucca Tree Street

ASSAULT: 4300 block Bethpage Drive

ASSAULT: 5300 block Russ Place

THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue Q-13

THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block East Avenue Q-10

