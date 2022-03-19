Crimes reported for March 3, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O
ASSAULT: 38700 block 152nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 44100 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 45000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
THEFT: 43200 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 432000 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-2
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36100 block 85th Street East
ASSAULT: 7700 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Triton Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4000 block Sungate Drive
THEFT: 40500 block Milan Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block Marseurite Way
ASSAULT: 62nd Street West and Avenue L-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.