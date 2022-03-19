Crime map, March 19, 2022

Crimes reported for March 3, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O

ASSAULT: 38700 block 152nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

BURGLARY: 44100 block 20th Street West

BURGLARY: 45000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

THEFT: 43200 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 432000 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-2

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 36100 block 85th Street East

ASSAULT: 7700 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Triton Drive

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 4000 block Sungate Drive

THEFT: 40500 block Milan Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42400 block Marseurite Way

ASSAULT: 62nd Street West and Avenue L-4

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.