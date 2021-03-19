Crime map, March 19, 2021

Crimes reported for March 3, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43000 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 43100 block Elena Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45900 block York Place

ASSAULT: 5700 block Spice Street

ASSAULT: 8200 block West Avenue E-4

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block Engle Way

ROBBERY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

ROBBERY: 6500 block Smoketree Circle

THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue N

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 37400 block Third Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41400 block 51st Street West

