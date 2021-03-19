Crimes reported for March 3, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43000 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 43100 block Elena Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45900 block York Place
ASSAULT: 5700 block Spice Street
ASSAULT: 8200 block West Avenue E-4
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block Engle Way
ROBBERY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 6500 block Smoketree Circle
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue N
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 37400 block Third Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41400 block 51st Street West
