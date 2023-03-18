Crimes reported for March 2-3, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for March 2-3, 2023
ACTON
THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Crown Valley Road
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 33100 block Pewter Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16800 block East Avenue P
BURGLARY: 155th Street East and Avenue J
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43600 block La Paz Lane
ASSAULT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
BURGLARY: 44400 block Ponderosa Street
BURGLARY: 44700 block Elm Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41600 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42200 block Division Street
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 3800 block West Avenue J-13
THEFT: 42300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Camran Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 18300 block West Avenue D
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3800 block Expedition Way
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Carson Mesa Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 37300 block Mahonia Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.