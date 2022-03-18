Crimes reported for March 2, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 19800 block East Avenue G
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue G-6
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2300 block Mall Loop Road
THEFT: 43400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block Valley Line Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 3300 block Viana Drive
ASSAULT: 4000 block Lariat Drive
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5600 block Laurel Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-3
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive
