Crime map, March 18, 2022

Crimes reported for March 2, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 169th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 19800 block East Avenue G

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue G-6

BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 2300 block Mall Loop Road

THEFT: 43400 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block Valley Line Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 3300 block Viana Drive

ASSAULT: 4000 block Lariat Drive

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5600 block Laurel Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-3

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.