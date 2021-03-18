Crimes reported for March 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45500 block Rodin Avenue
BURGLARY: 42700 block Fourth Street East
ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block Stratford Street
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 43100 block 28th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 57th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gibson Court
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8900 block East Avenue T-14
LLANO
BURGLARY: 23600 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-4
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block Cocina Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4700 block Sungate Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block Peonza Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block Sungate Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
