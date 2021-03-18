Crime map, March 18, 2021

Crimes reported for March 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 45500 block Rodin Avenue

BURGLARY: 42700 block Fourth Street East

ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block Stratford Street

THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 43100 block 28th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 57th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gibson Court

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8900 block East Avenue T-14

LLANO

BURGLARY: 23600 block Fort Tejon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-4

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block Cocina Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4700 block Sungate Drive

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block Peonza Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block Sungate Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.