Crimes reported for March 1, 2023
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 43300 block Lookabout Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41000 block 179th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive
ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 47700 block 93rd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block 42nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Yew Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Benald Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 35900 block 77th Street East
BURGLARY: 37200 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39600 block Marina Court
ASSAULT: Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Old Harold Road
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42100 block 67th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 41600 block 55th Street West
