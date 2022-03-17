Crimes reported for March 1, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block Dallin Street
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue K-9
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue G-6
BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 24100 block East Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue P
ASSAULT: 34200 block Cheseboro Road
ASSAULT: 37600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Roma Court
BURGLARY: 600 block Commerce Avenue
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
