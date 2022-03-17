Crime map, March 17, 2022

Crimes reported for March 1, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2500 block Dallin Street

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44800 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue K-9

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue G-6

BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street East

THEFT: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 24100 block East Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue P

ASSAULT: 34200 block Cheseboro Road

ASSAULT: 37600 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Roma Court

BURGLARY: 600 block Commerce Avenue

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

