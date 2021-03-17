AV Crime Map, March 17, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for March 1, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 30th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block Baring Street

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42800 block Fairlee Drive

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Elm Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Tigertail Court

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 6100 block Serra Way

BURGLARY: 300 block West Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37000 block Waterman Avenue

ROBBERY: 1300 block East Avenue Q-13

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block Windstar Way

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Nantucket Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block Sungate Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.