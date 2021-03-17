Crimes reported for March 1, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 30th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block Baring Street
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42800 block Fairlee Drive
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Tigertail Court
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 6100 block Serra Way
BURGLARY: 300 block West Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37000 block Waterman Avenue
ROBBERY: 1300 block East Avenue Q-13
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block Windstar Way
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Nantucket Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block Sungate Drive
