Crimes reported for Feb. 28, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3100 block Lemonwood Drive
ROBBERY: Division Street and Pondera Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue L-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block Sundell Avenue
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 4600 block Juniper Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue L-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Albeck Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Spearman Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 3300 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Katrina Place
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
SUN VILLAGE
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block 87th Street East
