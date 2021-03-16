AV Crime Map, March 16, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 28, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2700 block Dartmouth Drive

ASSAULT: 43100 block 40th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 43900 block Comstock Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street East

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue H-14

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36700 block Silverspur Lane

ASSAULT: 38400 block 3rd Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenbush Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 5th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37000 block Kelly Court

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Ranger Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 42100 block 50th Street West

