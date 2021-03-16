Crimes reported for February 28, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2700 block Dartmouth Drive
ASSAULT: 43100 block 40th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block Comstock Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street East
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue H-14
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36700 block Silverspur Lane
ASSAULT: 38400 block 3rd Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenbush Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 5th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block Kelly Court
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Ranger Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42100 block 50th Street West
