Crimes reported for Feb. 27, 2023
AGUA DULCE
BURGLARY: 33300 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15800 block Mossdale Avenue
BURGLARY: 40900 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 44300 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 600 block East Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 44100 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K and Division Street
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 36600 block 90th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 77th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 5300 block East Avenue R-11
BURGLARY: 37500 block 42nd Street East
THEFT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
VEHICLE THEFT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
SUN VILLAGE
VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
