Crime map, March 15

Crimes reported for Feb. 27, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 163rd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 43700 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East

BURGLARY: 45100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 37200 block Crescent Court

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block West Technology Drive

ASSAULT: 5400 block Tulip Drive

BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4

BURGLARY: 38700 block Pond Avenue

ROBBERY: 38700 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Cedar Brook Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Tackstem Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

PEARBLOSSOM

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block West Avenue L-15

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.