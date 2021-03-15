Crimes reported for Feb. 27, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 163rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 43700 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 45100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37200 block Crescent Court
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block West Technology Drive
ASSAULT: 5400 block Tulip Drive
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 38700 block Pond Avenue
ROBBERY: 38700 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Cedar Brook Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Tackstem Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block West Avenue L-15
