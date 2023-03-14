Crimes reported for Feb. 25-26, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 12:33 pm
Crimes reported for Feb. 25-26, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17500 block Coolwater Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue K-11
ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue L
HOMICIDE: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 45400 block Seventh Street East
ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 20700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-13
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
ASSAULT: 39900 block Golfers Drive
ROBBERY: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Sinaloa Street
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block Racquet Lane
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 97th Street East and Avenue O
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.