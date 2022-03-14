Crimes reported for Feb. 26, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue D
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
BURGLARY: 44800 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 45500 block Leatherwood Avenue
ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block LA Gabriela Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 200 block Pictorial Street
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Delacour Drive
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue S
ROBBERY: 110th Street East and Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Technology Drive
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Fourth Street East
