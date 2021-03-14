Crimes reported for Feb. 26, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43300 block 33rd Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Overland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 45100 block Valley Central Way
RAPE: 45400 block Third Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Carpenter Drive
THEFT: 45500 block Elm Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 33rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
THEFT: 36500 block Tioga Court
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 5700 block Bienveneda Terrace
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue N-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block Almond Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Keston Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.