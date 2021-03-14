Crime map, March 14, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 26, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43300 block 33rd Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block Overland Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 44400 block Fig Avenue

BURGLARY: 45100 block Valley Central Way

RAPE: 45400 block Third Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Carpenter Drive

THEFT: 45500 block Elm Avenue

THEFT: 700 block West Milling Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 33rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

THEFT: 36500 block Tioga Court

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 5700 block Bienveneda Terrace

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue N-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block Almond Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Keston Drive

