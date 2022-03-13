Crimes reported for Feb. 25, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
BURGLARY: 38800 block 17th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L
