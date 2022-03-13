Crime map, March 13, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 25, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3

BURGLARY: 38800 block 17th Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L

