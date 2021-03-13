Crime map, March 13, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 25, 2021

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33900 block Vincent View Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Sierra View Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44000 block Beech Avenue

RAPE: 600 block East Nugent Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block Lemsford Avenue

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Division Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.