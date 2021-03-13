Crimes reported for Feb. 25, 2021
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33900 block Vincent View Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Sierra View Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44000 block Beech Avenue
RAPE: 600 block East Nugent Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Division Street
