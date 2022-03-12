Crimes reported for Feb. 24, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street East
ROBBERY: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ARSON: 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 37800 block Tackstem Street
ASSAULT: 40500 block 35th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
