Crime map, March 12, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 24, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street East

ROBBERY: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ARSON: 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 37800 block Tackstem Street

ASSAULT: 40500 block 35th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.