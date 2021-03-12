Crime map, March 12, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 24, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block Harbor Street

ASSAULT: 45300 block Robinson Drive

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Jenner Street

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44100 block Elm Avenue

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44700 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue H-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue H-8

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 37100 block 95th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block Mountainside Drive

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue O-8

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 5200 block Plateau Road

ASSAULT: 6800 block Patterson Way

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block Maravilla Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.