Crimes reported for Feb. 24, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Harbor Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block Robinson Drive
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Jenner Street
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44100 block Elm Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44700 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue H-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue H-8
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37100 block 95th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block Mountainside Drive
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 5200 block Plateau Road
ASSAULT: 6800 block Patterson Way
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block Maravilla Drive
