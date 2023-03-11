Crimes reported for Feb. 13-14, 2023
LANCASTER
ARSON: 26th Street East and Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1600 block Lauterbach Street
ASSAULT: 300 block Lightcap Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block Martha Court
BURGLARY: 44700 block Andale Avenue
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-7
THEFT: 45400 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 43200 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Loanoak Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 190th Street West and Avenue D
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10600 block East Avenue R-14
THEFT: 115th Street East and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 96th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2100 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 40700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 233rd Street East and Fort Tejon Road
ROBBERY: 25th Street East and Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block Waltham Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Ethan Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5500 block West Avenue L-2
SUN VILLAGE
BURGLARY: 10300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
