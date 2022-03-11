Crime map, March 11, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 23, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 158th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 1100 block West Oldfield Street

ARSON: 800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J-2

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 42500 block Valley Vista Drive

ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44400 block Fig Avenue

HOMICIDE: 45300 block 48th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block East Kettering Street

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street West and Avenue H-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue F and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.