Crimes reported for Feb. 23, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 158th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1100 block West Oldfield Street
ARSON: 800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 42500 block Valley Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44400 block Fig Avenue
HOMICIDE: 45300 block 48th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block East Kettering Street
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street West and Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue F and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
