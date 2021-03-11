Crimes reported for Feb. 23, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44500 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block Auto Center Drive
BURGLARY: 37200 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 51st Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue Q
THEFT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
