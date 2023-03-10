Crimes reported for Feb. 22, 2023
LANCASTER
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 9:46 am
ASSAULT: 43200 block Elizabeth Lane
ASSAULT: 43300 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Caperton Street and Palm Vista Avenue
ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 35th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Ivyton Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 50th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
BURGLARY: 38000 block Highland Drive
ROBBERY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: Palmdale Boulevard and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Anbiente Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
