Crimes reported for Feb. 22, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Caperton Street
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Ranchwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-11
HOMICIDE: 20th Street West and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Carriage Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3700 block Napa Way
ASSAULT: 38700 block Frontier Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block Yarrow Court
THEFT: 37500 block Lilacview Avenue
