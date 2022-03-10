Crime map, March 10, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 22, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Caperton Street

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Ranchwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-11

HOMICIDE: 20th Street West and Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Carriage Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3700 block Napa Way

ASSAULT: 38700 block Frontier Avenue

BURGLARY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2500 block Yarrow Court

THEFT: 37500 block Lilacview Avenue

