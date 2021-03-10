AV Crime Map, March 10, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 22, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 156th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-4

ASSAULT: 1800 block Linda Vista Avenue

ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street

ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive

THEFT: 45500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue J-1

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 27th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Division Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-3

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 2000 block Rhubarb Lane

ASSAULT: 36400 block Ramona Road

ASSAULT: 36500 block Harold First Street

ASSAULT: 37600 block 28th Street East

BURGLARY: 300 block West Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37200 block 52nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Rockie Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 6600 block Alfalfa Road

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block 55th Street West

