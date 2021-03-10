Crimes reported for February 22, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 1800 block Linda Vista Avenue
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street
ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 45500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue J-1
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 27th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Division Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-3
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 2000 block Rhubarb Lane
ASSAULT: 36400 block Ramona Road
ASSAULT: 36500 block Harold First Street
ASSAULT: 37600 block 28th Street East
BURGLARY: 300 block West Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 52nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Rockie Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 6600 block Alfalfa Road
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block 55th Street West
