Crimes reported for Feb. 13, 2023
LANCASTER
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 10:14 am
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Ruthron Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue H-8
THEFT: 42200 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue H-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: Challenger Way and Eddie Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 40300 block Crestridge Way
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 20th Street East and East Avenue Q
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 39500 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Cluny Avenue
