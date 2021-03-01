Crimes reported for Feb. 13, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ARSON: 43500 block 18th Street East
ASSAULT: 20200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block 36th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 44500 block Avenida del Sol
HOMICIDE: 44400 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Leslie Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block Balmoral Court
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10100 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 36500 block Clearwood Court
ASSAULT: 5100 block Pacifica Avenue
BURGLARY: 400 block Camino Real Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Silica Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5100 block Monaco Lane
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37600 block Newbury Place
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
