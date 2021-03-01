Crime map, March 1, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 13, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road

LANCASTER

ARSON: 43500 block 18th Street East

ASSAULT: 20200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block 36th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Redwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 44500 block Avenida del Sol

HOMICIDE: 44400 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Leslie Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block Balmoral Court

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 10100 block East Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 36500 block Clearwood Court

ASSAULT: 5100 block Pacifica Avenue

BURGLARY: 400 block Camino Real Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Silica Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5100 block Monaco Lane

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37600 block Newbury Place

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

